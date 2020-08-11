COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card released, check direct link

Hall Ticket is available to download at comedk.org. Representational image/ file

COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET 2020). The candidates can download the admit card through the website- comedk.org.

The exam will be held on August 19, which was postponed from its scheduled date due to COVID-19 pandemic. The paper will be conducted in two shifts — first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. “In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” the official notification mentioned

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your login id and password

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The paper will consist of 180 questions, which include 60 MCQs from papers of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.

About COMEDK

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes. The entrance test will be conducted in a fair mode to ensure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd