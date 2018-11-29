COMEDK UGET 2019 to be conducted on May 12

COMEDK’s Undergaduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2019) will be conducted on May 12, 2019 . The exam is held for admission to engineering courses in member institutions. The computer-based test which will be conducted on all India basis across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimising the cost of travel and other logistics. The schedule will be released at comedk.org.

This engineering entrance exam is held for candidates seeking admission to 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka under the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

COMEDK 2019: Eligibility

Engineering

– Candidates are required to have cleared II PUC, their 10+2 higher secondary or equivalent exam from a recognised Board.

– Candidates should have scored at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for reserved categories) in their plus two exams with physics and maths as compulsory subjects and chemistry or bio-technology or biology or electronics or computer as one of the optional subjects. However, changes, if any, in the eligibility criteria by the AICTE will be adopted.

Architechture

– Candidates are required to have cleared II PUC, their 10+2 higher secondary or equivalent exam from a recognised Board.

– Candidates should have scored at least 50 per cent (45 per cent for reserved categories) in their plus two exams.

– Candidates should have appeared for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and should have scored got atleast cut-off marks in two individual components and also getting at least the qualifying marks in aggregate.

— There will be no separate entrance test for candidates seeking admission to B. Arch course. They have to submit separate application for participation in the counselling.