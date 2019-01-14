COMEDK UGET 2019: Eligibility criteria for architecture exam changed, check here

COMEDK UGET 2019: The eligibility criteria for the COMEDK’s Undergaduate Entrance Test for engineering courses (UGET – 2019) architecture examination has been changed. As per the notification, the candidates now have to secure a minimum 50 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics and also 50 per cent marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination.

“No candidate shall be admitted to architecture program unless she/he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and also 50% marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination,” mentioned the notification.

The COMEDK UGET will be conducted on May 12, 2019. The exam is held for admission to engineering courses in member institutions. The computer-based test which will be conducted on all India basis across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimising the cost of travel and other logistics. The schedule will be released at comedk.org.

This engineering entrance exam is held for candidates seeking admission to 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka under the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

COMEDK 2019: Eligibility

Engineering

– Candidates are required to have cleared II PUC, their 10+2 higher secondary or equivalent exam from a recognised Board.

– Candidates should have scored at least 45 per cent (40 per cent for reserved categories) in their plus two exams with physics and maths as compulsory subjects and chemistry or bio-technology or biology or electronics or computer as one of the optional subjects. However, changes, if any, in the eligibility criteria by the AICTE will be adopted.