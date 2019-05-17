COMEDK UGET 2019 answer keys at 4 pm: How to dowload at comedk.org

COMEDK answer keys 2019: The answer keys for COMEDK’s Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET – 2019), held on May 12, will be released today at 4 pm at comedk.org. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is a computer-based test which is conducted across the country for candidates seeking admission to 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka under the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA).

COMEDK was held across 300 centres for the engineering programs which offer around 20,000 seats. Once the answer keys are out, the candidates can raise objection, if any. Subsequently, the exam authority will release the result and rank card. As per the official website – comedk.org, the engineering aspirants can check the score on May 27.

COMEDK answer keys 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: Login with your registration number

Step 4: COMEDK answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out, if needed

As per the official website, the last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to provisional answer keys are May 20 and the final answer keys will be out on May 24.

In case, the aspirant has to apply for objection, they need to apply Rs 2500+convenience charges (Rs.500 per clarification) along with the relevant details as mentioned in the online form.