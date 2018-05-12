Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
COMEDK UGET 2018 exams tomorrow

COMEDK UGET 2018: Around 76,413 candidates will be appearing for the exam tomorrow.The results of the candidates will be available on the website on May 28, with publications of answer keys on May 25. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2018 8:05:28 pm
COMEDK UGET 2018, COMEDK, UGET 2018, COMEDK UGET 2018 tips COMEDK UGET 2018: The exam will be conducted tomorrow, on May 13, for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across Karnataka.
COMEDK UGET 2018: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is all set to conduct the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) tomorrow, on Sunday, May 13 for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state. Around 76,413 candidates will be appearing for the exam tomorrow at various centres across the country. The results of the candidates will be available on the website on May 28, with publications of answer keys on May 25. As per reports, this year, COMEDK will conduct offline counselling for UG courses to allot undergraduate professional course seats.

