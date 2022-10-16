COMEDK seat allotment round 2 result to be released today; here’s how to check

COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 2: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will today release the second round allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) engineering. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the round two list at the official website – comedk.org.

Interested candidates should remember that today’s list is for HKR (Hyderabad- Karnataka region) category only.

COMEDK Seat allotment round 2: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading COMEDK Engineering seat allotment result under the notifications tab.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application or roll number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The result will be visible on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the edit option for choice filling will begin at 12 pm today and conclude at 2 pm of October 17. After that, the round two phase one allotment result will be declared at 2 pm of October 18.

The decision making fee payment will begin at 2 pm of October 18 and end at 5 pm of October 19. Following that, candidates will have time form 2 pm of October 18 till 5 pm of October 25 to report to their allotted college to accept and freeze their choice/selection.