scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

COMEDK Seat allotment round 1 result to be released on October 8; here’s how to check

COMEDK Seat allotment round 1: Candidates can check their result at the official website – comedk.org. The candidates can confirm their seats and pay the fees online from 11 am on October 8 to 3 pm of October 11.

comedk.org, COMEDK, Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, karnataka, COMEDK seat allotment result, COMEDK round one allotment, COMEDK engineering, COMEDK engineering round one allotmentCOMEDK seat allotment round 1: There are a total of 18,460 across the state for which seats will be allotted. (Express Photo/Representative Image)

COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 1: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the first round allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) engineering on October 8. Candidates can check their result at the official website – comedk.org.

Candidates can confirm their seats and pay the fees online from 11 am on October 8 to 3 pm of October 11. There are a total of 18,460 across the state for which seats will be allotted.

Read |KCET 2022: KEA releases counselling schedule; check the dates at kea.kar.nic.in

COMEDK Seat allotment round 1: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading COMEDK Engineering seat allotment result.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application or roll number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The result will be visible on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates have to report to their allotted colleges with a printout of the online allotment letter and fee receipt from October 8 to 12 till 3 pm. The surrender facility is open for candidates who accepted the seat during round one from October 8 from 11 am to October 13 till 3 pm. Round one candidates can also surrender in round two surrender period.

Also read |Karnataka COMEDK UGET round 1 mock seat allotment result declared, here’s how to check

The documents required by candidates for general merit seat are original ID proof, date of birth proof, PUC or 12 standard or equivalent marksheet, admit card (if applicable), caste certificate (if applicable) and domicile certificate.

Advertisement

For candidates applying for HKR seats, they will have to get an HKR certificate. It should be in the name of the candidate issued by Asst. Commissioner in charge of Revenue sub division as well as a Karnataka domicile certificate.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 06:48:59 pm
Next Story

Why a combination of multiple drugs are needed to treat diabetes in young?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement