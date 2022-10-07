COMEDK Seat allotment round 1 result to be released on October 8; here’s how to check

COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 1: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the first round allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) engineering on October 8. Candidates can check their result at the official website – comedk.org.

Candidates can confirm their seats and pay the fees online from 11 am on October 8 to 3 pm of October 11. There are a total of 18,460 across the state for which seats will be allotted.

COMEDK Seat allotment round 1: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading COMEDK Engineering seat allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application or roll number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The result will be visible on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates have to report to their allotted colleges with a printout of the online allotment letter and fee receipt from October 8 to 12 till 3 pm. The surrender facility is open for candidates who accepted the seat during round one from October 8 from 11 am to October 13 till 3 pm. Round one candidates can also surrender in round two surrender period.

The documents required by candidates for general merit seat are original ID proof, date of birth proof, PUC or 12 standard or equivalent marksheet, admit card (if applicable), caste certificate (if applicable) and domicile certificate.

Advertisement

For candidates applying for HKR seats, they will have to get an HKR certificate. It should be in the name of the candidate issued by Asst. Commissioner in charge of Revenue sub division as well as a Karnataka domicile certificate.