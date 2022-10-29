scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

COMEDK Round 2 seat allotment result today; here’s how to check

COMEDK 2022: Candidates will be able to lock their seats and pay the fees from October 29 from 11 am till 1 pm of November 3.

comedk 2022, comedk 2022 counsellingCandidates can check the round two list at the official website – comedk.org. (File image)

COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 2: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will today release the second round allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) engineering. Candidates can check the round two list at the official website – comedk.org.

Read |BTech in Hindi for first year students at AKTU

COMEDK Seat allotment round 2: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website – comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading COMEDK Engineering seat allotment result under the notifications tab.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application or roll number and date of birth or password.

Step 4: The result will be visible on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates will be able to surrender their seats from October 29 at 11 am till November 4 till 2 pm. Students who accepted the seats in round one can also surrender their seats during this period.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 10:51:32 am
