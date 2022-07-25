COMEDK results: Early result announcement concern students; authorities assure of reimbursement

Varun Shankar is cluttered with uncertainty as he is worried that he will have to shell out an extra Rs 2 lakhs per year for his engineering course in a private college, with the delay in Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results. The announcement of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), results ahead of the KCET results has miffed students who are applying for admissions in various colleges. Students feel they have to shell out extra money if they seek a seat through the COMEDK quota, compared to the KCET quota. Moreover, students and parents believe that the uncertainty of the board result date (class 12 CBSE/ISC) aggravated the anxiety among the admission seekers and delayed their admission process.

COMEDK UGET is a state level Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) conducted by COMEDK for providing admission into the Undergraduate (UG) courses in the field of medical, engineering and dental in participating private colleges within Karnataka. Meanwhile, KCET is an entrance exam organized by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to provide eligible candidates admission to different undergraduate courses in Karnataka.

Shankar fears that the delay in KCET rankings has left him uncertain about the admission. “Although I have applied for a seat in one of the private colleges, the admission fees is very expensive. Through COMEDK I end up paying over Rs 3.5 lakhs. However, through KCET, which is more credible, I would end up saving a lot and even look for better colleges. But with COMEDK results being announced early on, I am in a state of dilemma with the admission process. I think COMEDK results should have been announced after KCET,” said Shankar, who is also concerned about the delay in starting the first semester classes.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier mentioned that KCET results would be declared after the announcement of class 12 board exams. According to Ramya S, executive director of KEA, the KCET rankings this year will be based on 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results and 50 per cent of CET results. “We will now send a link to all the CET candidates and give them a day or two to update their class 12 results. Post which, we will declare the CET rankings after 3 days. The CET rankings can be expected on July 29 or July 30,” said Ramya.

Some parents on the other hand feel the announcement of board results should have been ‘systematic’. Rajat Das, father of Shreya Das said, “More than COMEDK or KCET we were awaiting the CBSE board results. I felt the board should have given clarity and made it systematic on the result announcement dates and mitigated the anxiety and the uncertainty among the candidates. Although the COMEDK examination was conducted professionally and results were announced early, I believe both COMEDK and KCET results should be dealt with in a similar time frame,” said Das.

Sumit Kumar, a COMEDK candidate said, “After the COMEDK results were announced I started applying for the counseling dates and I am shortlisting my colleges. However, I believe COMEDK results should have been announced after KCET, because the latter has more reservations in colleges. The early announcement of COMEDK results is forcing me to wind up my admission. However, I will still wait for CET results and take my decision accordingly.”

However, S Kumar, secretary of COMEDK clarified that, “We would not be sending the students’ documents to colleges until the university asks to send them. Moreover, if the candidate chooses a KCET seat later, we will assure a full refund except for the registration fees of Rs 2,000. However, surrendering the COMEDK seat after the last date will attract a one-year fee penalty.”