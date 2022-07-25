scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

COMEDK results: Early result announcement concern students; authorities assure of reimbursement

The announcement of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), results ahead of the KCET results has miffed students who are applying for admissions in various colleges.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
July 25, 2022 12:33:06 pm
comedk resultsStudents feel they have to shell out extra money if they seek a seat through the COMEDK quota, compared to the KCET quota. (File imagE)

Varun Shankar is cluttered with uncertainty as he is worried that he will have to shell out an extra Rs 2 lakhs per year for his engineering course in a private college, with the delay in Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results. The announcement of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), results ahead of the KCET results has miffed students who are applying for admissions in various colleges. Students feel they have to shell out extra money if they seek a seat through the COMEDK quota, compared to the KCET quota. Moreover, students and parents believe that the uncertainty of the board result date (class 12 CBSE/ISC) aggravated the anxiety among the admission seekers and delayed their admission process.

COMEDK UGET is a state level Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) conducted by COMEDK for providing admission into the Undergraduate (UG) courses in the field of medical, engineering and dental in participating private colleges within Karnataka. Meanwhile, KCET is an entrance exam organized by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to provide eligible candidates admission to different undergraduate courses in Karnataka.

Read |KCET 2022 result date and time announced

Shankar fears that the delay in KCET rankings has left him uncertain about the admission. “Although I have applied for a seat in one of the private colleges, the admission fees is very expensive. Through COMEDK I end up paying over Rs 3.5 lakhs. However, through KCET, which is more credible, I would end up saving a lot and even look for better colleges. But with COMEDK results being announced early on, I am in a state of dilemma with the admission process. I think COMEDK results should have been announced after KCET,” said Shankar, who is also concerned about the delay in starting the first semester classes. 

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had earlier mentioned that KCET results would be declared after the announcement  of class 12 board exams.  According to Ramya S, executive director of KEA, the KCET rankings this year will be based on 50 per cent of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ICSE results and 50 per cent of CET results. “We will now send a link to all the CET candidates and give them a day or two to update their class 12 results. Post which, we will declare the CET rankings after 3 days. The CET rankings can be expected on July 29 or July 30,” said Ramya. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Also read |liveNTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 LIVE Updates

Some parents on the other hand feel the announcement of board results should have been ‘systematic’. Rajat Das, father of Shreya Das said, “More than COMEDK or KCET we were awaiting the CBSE board results. I felt the board should have given clarity and made it systematic on the result announcement dates and mitigated the anxiety and the uncertainty among the candidates. Although the COMEDK examination was conducted professionally and results were announced early, I believe both COMEDK and KCET results should be dealt with in a similar time frame,” said Das. 

Sumit Kumar, a COMEDK candidate said, “After the COMEDK results were announced I started applying for the counseling dates and I am shortlisting my colleges. However, I believe COMEDK results should have been announced after KCET, because the latter has more reservations in colleges. The early announcement of COMEDK results is forcing me to wind up my admission. However, I will still wait for CET results and take my decision accordingly.” 

However, S Kumar, secretary of COMEDK clarified that, “We would not be sending the students’ documents to colleges until the university asks to send them. Moreover, if the candidate chooses a KCET seat later, we will assure a full refund except for the registration fees of Rs 2,000. However, surrendering the COMEDK seat after the last date will attract a one-year fee penalty.” 

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement