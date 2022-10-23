scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

COMEDK Engineering Counselling: Choice filling window for round 2, second phase to begin tomorrow

COMEDK Engineering Counselling: Candidates belonging to the general merit category will be able to fill choices from October 24 from 3 pm onwards till 2 pm on October 27 at the official COMEDK website — comedk.org.

COMEDK, COMEDK Round 2 phase 2, COMEDK engineering counselling, COMEDK engineering counselling round 2 phase 2, COMEDK engineering counselling round 2 phase 2 choice filling, COMEDK choice filling window, COMEDK round 2 phase 2 choice filling window open, Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of KarnatakaCOMEDK Engineering counselling round 2 phase 2: The seat allotment result will be announced on October 29. (Express Photo/Representative Image)

COMEDK Engineering Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the choice filling for round 2, second phase for general category (engineering seats) from 3 pm of October 24. Candidates will be able to fill their choices at the official COMEDK website — comedk.org.

The choice filling window will close on October 27 at 2 pm. The round 2 phase 2 allotment result for general merit seats will be released on October 29 at 11 am. Candidates will be able to lock their seats and pay the fees from October 29 from 11 am till 1 pm of November 3.

COMEDK engineering counselling: Round 2 phase 2, choice filling

Step 1: Go to the official website — comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on engineering login on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password and security captcha.

Step 4: Fill in your choices carefully.

Step 5: Save and submit the form.

Once the aspirants have paid their fees, they have to report to the allotted colleges along with a print out of the allotment letter and fee receipt from October 29 at 11 am till 4 pm of November 3.

Candidates will be able to surrender their seats from October 29 at 11 am till November 4 till 2 pm. Students who accepted the seats in round one can also surrender their seats during this period.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 02:21:23 pm
