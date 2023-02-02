COMEDK dates announced; registration to begin on February 15, check full schedule

COMEDK 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin registration for the COMEDK Entrance Exam from February 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— comedk.org

The application window will open at 12 pm on February 15. The website mentions two dates as ‘application end date,’ — March 23 at 12 pm and April 24 at 4:30 pm. Entrance exam will be held on May 28 and test scores will be declared on June 10 at 11 am.

Mock tests will be made available online from March 23 at 12 pm. Candidates will be able to edit their application forms from April 26 at 10 am till April 29 at 11:55 pm. Admit cards will be available from May 18 at 10 am to 28.

The provisional answer key will be published on May 30 at 11 am, students can submit their challenges till 4 pm of June 1. The final answer key will be published on June 6 at 12 pm.

Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation formed the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). COMEDK has been serving 16 medical colleges, 24 dental colleges and around 190 engineering colleges. COMEDK since its inception in 2004-05, has been conducting the annual entrance exam for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in the member institutions