COMEDK counselling 2018: First counselling from July 4, apply at comedk.org

ComedK counselling 2018: The candidates can apply online through the official website, comedk.org ComedK counselling 2018: The candidates can apply online through the official website, comedk.org

ComedK counselling 2018: The first round of Consortium Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) counselling will be commenced in July. Executive secretary of ComedK S Kumar told TOI that the first round of engineering counselling will start on July 4 and may continue for 14 days. The second round of counselling is likely to be completed by the end of July, said the official. The candidates can apply online through the official website, comedk.org.

ComedK counselling: Documents required

The candidates need to verify these following documents — admit card, prove of nationality, voters id card, Aadhaar card, a copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, Health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

The counselling authority will allow only one-person (parent or guardian) can accompany the candidate for the entire process. They need to carry any one of the photo ID proof in original —passport, diving license, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhar card. A copy of the photo ID proof of the person accompanying the candidate shall be submitted at the verification counter.

Read | List of top 25 engineering colleges in India

Earlier, the result of ComedK was declared on May 26. The first position has been obtained by Bangalore’s Durbha Adithya (National Public School) Urban district with 168 marks out of 180. Unmesh Roy from Jharkhand is at the second position followed by TVD Adithya from East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh at the third. All the top 10 rank holders are males. 42 out of the first 100 rank holders are from Karnataka.

This year, a total of 76,414 candidates had registered for the exam our of which 62,306 appeared. A total of 21,889 candidates were from Karnataka itself and 40,417 were from the other states.The exam was conducted on Sunday, May 13 for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd