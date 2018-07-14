COMEDK counselling 2018: Counselling process to commence on July 16, check at comedk.org

COMEDK counselling 2018: The first round of counselling will be conducted from July 16 to 26 COMEDK counselling 2018: The first round of counselling will be conducted from July 16 to 26

COMEDK counselling 2018: Consortium Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will commence the counselling process for admission to engineering seats at various colleges of the state of Karnataka. The first round of counselling will be conducted from July 16 to 26 at “Mangala Mantapa, NMKRV College for Women premises, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore – 560 011.” The second counselling process will be conducted soon, once the end of the first counselling process.

COMEDK counselling: Documents required

The candidates need to verify these following documents — admit card, proof of nationality, voters id card, Aadhaar card, a copy of online application form, HSC (Class 12) mark sheet, SSC (Class 10) mark sheet, health certificate at the time of online document verification process.

The counselling authority will allow only one-person (parent or guardian) can accompany the candidate for the entire process. They need to carry any one of the photo ID proof in original — passport, driving license, voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card. A copy of the photo ID proof of the person accompanying the candidate shall be submitted at the verification counter.

Earlier, the result of COMEDK was declared on May 26. The first position has been obtained by Bangalore’s Durbha Adithya (National Public School) Urban district with 168 marks out of 180. Unmesh Roy from Jharkhand is at the second position followed by TVD Adithya from East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh at the third. All the top 10 rank holders are males. 42 out of the first 100 rank holders are from Karnataka.

This year, a total of 76,414 candidates had registered for the exam our of which 62,306 appeared. A total of 21,889 candidates were from Karnataka itself and 40,417 were from the other states.The exam was conducted on Sunday, May 13 for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state.

