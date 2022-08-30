scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

COMEDK begins admission for B. Architecture 2022: Check how to apply

Interested students can visit the official website — comedk.org — to apply for the programme till 3 pm of August 31. However, the last date for submitting the application is subject to change due to the delay in the announcement of JEE paper 2 results.

CBSE candidates who passed out in the year 2019/2020/2022 should upload their admit card in the admit card tab.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is inviting applications for the B. Architecture course.

Candidates have time till 3 pm of August 31 to apply for the B. Architecture programme. However, the last date for submitting the application is subject to change due to the delay in the announcement of JEE paper 2 results.

Read |liveNEET-UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates

B. Architecture 2022 programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — comedk.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘Architecture registration/ login’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your application number or login ID, and password. New candidates can register by keying in required details.

Step 4: Fill in all the required personal details and educational qualifications. Upload requested documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form. Download and save for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for B. Architecture 

Interested candidates should have successfully completed class 12, or second PUC or any equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, or passed the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject. In addition to this, candidates should have also passed an aptitude test in Architecture conducted either by NTA (i.e. JEE) or NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture.

Candidates should note that they need to upload the original of their class 12 STD/ PUC/ equivalent marks card or Digilocker marks card. Admit card is not a mandatory document. CBSE candidates who passed out in the year 2019/2020/2022 should upload their admit card in the admit card tab.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:15:12 pm
