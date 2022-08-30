COMEDK begins admission for B. Architecture 2022: Check how to apply

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is inviting applications for the B. Architecture course. Interested students can visit the official website — comedk.org — to apply for the programme.

Candidates have time till 3 pm of August 31 to apply for the B. Architecture programme. However, the last date for submitting the application is subject to change due to the delay in the announcement of JEE paper 2 results.

B. Architecture 2022 programme: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — comedk.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘Architecture registration/ login’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your application number or login ID, and password. New candidates can register by keying in required details.

Step 4: Fill in all the required personal details and educational qualifications. Upload requested documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form. Download and save for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for B. Architecture

Interested candidates should have successfully completed class 12, or second PUC or any equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, or passed the 10+3 diploma examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject. In addition to this, candidates should have also passed an aptitude test in Architecture conducted either by NTA (i.e. JEE) or NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) conducted by the Council of Architecture.

Candidates should note that they need to upload the original of their class 12 STD/ PUC/ equivalent marks card or Digilocker marks card. Admit card is not a mandatory document. CBSE candidates who passed out in the year 2019/2020/2022 should upload their admit card in the admit card tab.