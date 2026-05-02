COMEDK 2026 Hall Tickets: ‘Opted for Bengaluru but Chennai is allotted,’ students flag exam centre mismatch

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the hall tickets for its 2026 undergraduate entrance examination, with the test expected to be held on May 9. But a wave of student complaints has surfaced over examination centre allotments that appear to disregard their preferences.

COMEDK is a national-level, computer-based entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in over 150 private unaided engineering colleges in Karnataka.

However, shortly after the tickets were released, several students took to social media and comment sections, particularly under posts by Deeksha Institutions, to express frustration over unexpected exam centre allocations.

Many candidates claim they were assigned centres far from their chosen locations. One student wrote, “My exam preference is in Bangalore but my centre is in Tamil Nadu.” Another commented, “I got a centre in Mangalore, 380 kms from Bengaluru, which I didn’t put in my preference at all. shame on COMEDK.”