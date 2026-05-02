COMEDK 2026 Hall Tickets: ‘Opted for Bengaluru but Chennai is allotted,’ students flag exam centre mismatch

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the hall tickets for its 2026 undergraduate entrance examination, with the test expected to be held on May 9. But a wave of student complaints has surfaced over examination centre allotments that appear to disregard their preferences.
COMEDK is a national-level, computer-based entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in over 150 private unaided engineering colleges in Karnataka.
However, shortly after the tickets were released, several students took to social media and comment sections, particularly under posts by Deeksha Institutions, to express frustration over unexpected exam centre allocations.
Many candidates claim they were assigned centres far from their chosen locations. One student wrote, “My exam preference is in Bangalore but my centre is in Tamil Nadu.” Another commented, “I got a centre in Mangalore, 380 kms from Bengaluru, which I didn’t put in my preference at all. shame on COMEDK.”
The students were provided with choices to choose the examination centres ( two choices) while applying; however, they were allotted to other states.
Similar concerns were raised by students who were allotted centres in Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Mangalore despite selecting Bengaluru or nearby cities as their preferred options.
This year, approximately 1.4 lakh students are expected to appear for the COMEDK exam. The test will be conducted across multiple states, with Andhra Pradesh hosting 15 centres, Karnataka 33 centres — including locations such as Belgaum, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Davanagere, Dharwad, and Mysuru — and Tamil Nadu 11 centres.
While COMEDK typically allows candidates to select preferred test cities during the application process, final allotments are subject to availability and administrative considerations. However, the scale of complaints this year suggests a potential mismatch between demand and seat allocation in high-preference cities like Bengaluru.
Speaking to The Indian Express, executive secretary of COMEDK S Kumar said that about 2600 students have got examination centres which were not their choice.
“In February, the students were informed about it. This year, we have accommodated 6000 additional seats to attend the examination either in Bengaluru or Mysuru, which is highly opted. But those who applied in the last minute of the deadline have been allotted either to Chennai or Hyderabad, considering connectivity,” he added.
With the exam date approaching, candidates are now left balancing last-minute preparations with travel uncertainties. Meanwhile, counselling registration is expected to begin in mid-June, following the declaration of results.
Written by Neysa Mary, an intern with The Indian Express.