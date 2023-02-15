COMEDK 2023 Application forms released; steps to register

COMEDK UGET 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today began the registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2023 (UGET) examination 2023. The last date to submit the application form is April 24. Interested candidates can register on the official website- comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2023 will be held on May 28 for seats in various engineering institutes and will be followed by online counselling. The admit card for the exam will be released on May 18.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website- comedk.org

Step 2: Select the registration UGET 2023 link given on the home page

Step 3: Register by filling in your credentials like name and date of birth

Step 4: Once register submit important documents and pay the registration fees

Step 5: Download the payment receipt for future references

Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms between April 26 and 29. The provisional answer key will be released on May 30 while the final answer key will be available on June 6. COMEDK 2023 result will be declared on June 10.

According to official notice, once the application form is submitted online, requests for any change in the data entered in the application form will not be entertained. A candidate must fill a single application form, filling multiple forms can lead to disqualification of the candidate. Board can reject the incomplete or incorrect applications without giving any prior notice to the candidate.