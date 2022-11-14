COMEDK 2022: Round 3 result declared; here’s how to check

COMEDK 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) today announced the results for round 3 for engineering admissions. Students can now check the result at the official website — comedk.org.

Candidates will need to key in their application number or user id, and password to login and check the result.

COMEDK 2022 Round 3 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — comedk.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for round 3 result.

Step 3: Click on ;login’ option provided in the top section, and choose engineering or architecture.

Step 4: Key in your application number or user id, and password to login.

Step 5: Round 3 result will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates now have time till 4 pm of November 16 to pay the fee. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges (only for accept and freeze candidates of round 3 only) along with online printout of allotment letter and fee receipt is November 17 (4 pm).

Additionally, candidates have been advised to check with the respective college for their working hours for reporting and make their travel arrangements in advance to report to their allotted college in person.