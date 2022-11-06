scorecardresearch
COMEDK 2022: Choice filling for round 3 of engineering to begin from November 10; check details here

COMEDK 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can fill choices till November 11 up to 11:55 pm at the official website — comedk.org

COMEDK 2022: The seat allotment list will be published on November 14 at 12 pm

COMEDK 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin the round 3 of choice filling for engineering admissions from November 10 at 11 am till November 11, 11:55 pm. Interested and eligible students can apply at the official website — comedk.org

The result for round 3 seat allotment will be published on November 14 at 12 pm. Candidates will be able to make the decision and pay the fee from 12 pm of November 14 till 4 pm of November 16.

COMEDK 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the engineering login tab.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Select the college you want to apply to

Step 5: Save and download the form for future reference.

Candidates will have to report to allotted colleges between 12 pm of November 14 to 4 pm of November 17. Candidates have to report to the allotted college with a printout of their allotment letter and fee receipt. Only candidates who accepted and froze the seats will be able to report to allotted colleges.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 06:12:37 pm
