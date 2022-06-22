COMEDK 2022 Answer key released; raise challenge before June 24

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the answer key for COMEDK 2022. Through the candidate login, applicants who took the exam can view their COMEDK UGET answer key at comedk.org. User ID and password are necessary information to access the COMEDK answer key.

COMEDK 2022 took place on June 19. Candidates who took the exam may contest the COMEDK 2022 answer key by June 24. The exam administrators will issue the COMEDK UGET final answer key on June 30 after taking into account all of the applicants’ concerns.

Steps to download answer key

Step 1: To download the solution key, candidates can follow the instructions below.

Step 2: Visit comedk.org, the official COMEDK website.

Step 3: To view the answer key, click the direct link.

Step 4: User ID and password must be entered in the corresponding areas.

Step 5: The answer key for COMEDK 2022 will show up on the screen.

Step 6: For future use, download the answer key.

Before the results are announced, applicants can verify their likely score using the COMEDK answer key. All of the right solutions to the exam’s questions are included in COMEDK 2022’s answer key.

Applicants must fill out a separate application form, which is available on the official website, in order to object to the COMEDK UGET 2022 answer key. For each objection, candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 500. Along with the objection form, applicants must submit the supporting documentation.

