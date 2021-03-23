COMEDK UGET 2021: Check application process details, exam date, syllabus, paper pattern

The application form to apply for the exam is available from March 22 at comedk.org . Image source: Shared by Aglasem

The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will conduct COMEDK 2021 on Sunday, June 20. The application form for the exam is available at comedk.org and the last date to apply is May 20. COMEDK is a state-level engineering entrance exam through which around 16,216 seats are filled in 133 colleges.

Before filling the COMEDK 2021 application form, candidates must ensure eligibility criteria. Basically, the candidate should have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 45 per cent aggregate (40 per cent in case of SC / ST / OBC candidates of Karnataka state) in physics, chemistry, and maths can apply for COMEDK UGET 2021. Candidates appearing for boards exams in the current year can also apply.

COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 will be a computer-based test. To prepare for the exam, candidates must know the COMEDK syllabus 2021 and the test pattern. The exam will have questions from the current 10+2 / 1st and 2nd PUC / 11th and 12th standard syllabus. The detailed UGET 2021 syllabus will be updated on comedk.org on April 30.

COMEDK will be held in two shifts per day — the morning slot will be held between 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon slot will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam slot will be allotted to the candidates via the COMEDK UGET 2021 admit card, which will be issued to the registered candidates only from June 10.

Through the COMEDK 2021 result, candidates are offered admission in B.E / B.Tech courses. However, the candidates have to appear for the counselling process only if they want to take admission in the B.Arch courses. They do not have to appear in any test. Admission will be based on NATA / JEE Main paper 2 scores.

Exam pattern: The test will be for a total of three hours duration. The question paper will be available in the English language only. There will be a total of 180 questions in the test of a total of 180 marks. About 60 questions each will be asked from physics, chemistry, and maths. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

For effective preparation, candidates must take the help of the mock tests. The candidates can access the COMEDK 2021 mock test at comedk.org from April 15, 2021. The exam conducting body provides the opportunity to the candidates in the form of a mock test to familiarize themselves with the CBT. Other than that, many online mock tests are available on the web for practice.

Also, get acquainted with the type and nature of questions asked by referring to the UGET previous year papers as well.

The candidates must also have a study plan to go with all the practice. Figure out a subject-wise and, if needed, topic wise study plan. Some topics are time-consuming, while others take lesser time to prepare. Similarly, a candidate who is weak in one topic may be strong in the others. Prioritise topics to study and devise them in a study plan.

Revision is important; candidates must focus on revising the topics once they are done with their preparation. Make notes while you revise. This will help you retain the information for a longer period of time.

Do not use too many books for preparation, as they say, “too many cooks spoil the broth”. Hence use only two books per subject. One must be NCERT, and the other can be any reference books of your choice.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is an autonomous institution that conducts entrance exams and offers admission to the candidates through a centralised counselling process.