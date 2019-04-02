Toggle Menu
Karnataka ComedK 2019 applications: Check eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

ComedK 2019: The entrance exam for admission to Karnataka-based colleges in undergraduate engineering programmes will be conducted on May 12, 2019 (Sunday). The application process closes on April 19, 2019.

COMEDK 2019: Candidates can apply at unigauge.com or comedk.org. (Representational Image)

ComedK 2019: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be closing the application process on April 19. The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET) for admission in the engineering courses — conducted by Uni-GAUGE — including Bachelor’s in Engineering (BE) and Bachelor’s in Technology (BTech) in Karnataka will be held on May 12, 2019 (Sunday) in 140 cities and 400 test centres.

Over 180 plus institutions and 21 universities accept the ComedK scores. Interested candidates can fill the online application forms available at the official websites — unigauge.com or comedk.org.

ComedK 2019: Eligibility

Candidates pursuing class 12 or PUC or equivalent exam as approved by AICTE are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. Candidates must have physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) as compulsory subjects with at least 45 per cent aggregate marks.

ComedK 2019: Selection process

After clearing the exam students will have to attend centralised counselling in Bangalore during June or July, after they receive their COMEDK Rank Card.

ComedK 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, comedk.org
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click ‘click here to register/log-in’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘log-in.register’
Step 5: On the new page, click on ‘click here for registration’
Step 6: Fill details to register
Step 7: Use registered id to log-in
Step 8: Fill form, upload documents
Step 9: Make payment

ComedK 2019: Fee

Candidates who opt for only Uni-GAUGE will have to pay Rs 1600, those who opt for COMEDK only will have to pay Rs 1500 and those who opt for both will have to pay Rs 2400.

Those who opt for ComedK only will take admission through offline centralised counselling at Bangalore.

In 2018, 75,600 candidates appeared for COMEDK and 19,800 candidates appeared for Uni-GAUGE. According to an official statement, a total of 1.25 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

