COMEDK result 2018 declared at comedk.org, meet top 3 rank holders

COMEDK 2018 Result: The result of Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) examination has been released yesterday evening, on May 27. The exam was conducted on Sunday, May 13 for admission in engineering courses at various COMEDK-member institutions across the state. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — comedk.org. As per reports, this year, COMEDK will conduct offline counselling for UG courses to allot undergraduate professional course seats.

Top three rank holders

The first position has been obtained by Bangalore’s Durbha Adithya (National Public School) Urban district with 168 marks out of 180. Unmesh Roy from Jharkhand is at the second position followed by TVD Adithya from East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh at the third. All the top 10 rank holders are males. 42 out of the first 100 rank holders are from Karnataka.

COMEDK 2018 Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Log in with your credentials such as application seq. number /user ID

Step 3: Click on login

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The final answer keys along with the rank card are now available at the official website. All those who have qualified will now be called for the online counselling, the dates for which will be published soon. Last year, it switched to online counselling processes, however, they are discontinuing this because the colleges prefer the offline mode as students are unfamiliar with the online one.

This year, a total of 76,414 candidates had registered for the exam our of which 62,306 appeared. A total of 21,889 candidates were from Karnataka itself and 40,417 were from the other states.

