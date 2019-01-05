V-Cs, colleges need to act responsibly to prevent ragging cases: UGC chief

University vice-chancellors and college officials should “ act responsibly” and work towards curbing incidents of ragging on campus, University Grants Commission Chairman D P Singh said at an event in Pune on Friday. Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of India’s first Astronomy Centre for Educators at the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics.

As per UGC’s latest regulations, every university or college is mandated to constitute an anti-ragging committee and also have an anti-ragging squad to perform surprise checks of hostels, canteens, bus-stands, washrooms and recreational rooms.

Each university and college must also have an anti-ragging cell on campus, and students must be informed about available options to seek help. The UGC regulation also mentions that key spots on the campuses be brought under CCTV surveillance and provided alarm bells, to be used in cases of emergency, such as when students face any kind of harassment.

However, Singh admitted that with over 900 universities and more than 40,000 colleges in India, monitoring the implementation of these regulations was a major challenge.

When queried on the poor implementation of regulations, the UGC chairman said, “We expect the V-Cs and college officials to know their roles and act responsibly… we have awarded universities and colleges with functional autonomy so that the institutions are self-empowered to implement the regulations in the interest of students and the institution.”

He also spoke about the ban on sale of junk and unhealthy foods in college and university canteens, which has not been effective. The UGC chief suggested that canteens must be encouraged to provide healthier food to students. “ Based on the health advisories, we want universities and colleges to engage with students and spread awareness about the possible demerits of consuming junk food. Canteens and other food outlets must also be strengthened so that students are provided with healthier foods options, only then will there be implementation in the true sense,” said Singh.