Colleges, universities in Haryana to open from November 16

The Haryana government has decided to open colleges and universities from November 16, while online classes have started from Monday, an official said.

In view of the needs of students studying in colleges and universities, it has been decided to open government, government-aided, private colleges and universities from November 16 following the standard operating procedures, according to the official. He said that academic staff would be present in the institutions.

If a student needs to clarify his doubts, he can visit the college keeping in mind the norms of social distancing and following the coronavirus guidelines, the official added.

