Colleges instructed not to allow union intervention in admissions: Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Monday told the assembly that state colleges had been informed not to allow any kind of intervention by student unions during admission. Replying during the question hour, Chatterjee said application to the colleges had been made online as well as payment of admission fees eliminating the need for any manual intervention. He said that some stray incidents took place in one or two colleges out of so many and some sections of the media was creating an unnecessary hype about it.

The minister said that the government had taken strict action against those trying to disrupt the admission process and also some arrests had been made. Regarding recruitment of teachers in schools, he said some people were going to court for cancelling panels. He said that if this practice continued, then the government would also move the High Court and also examine alternative ways of recruitment.

