Colleges arrange for hostellers to go home as lockdown extends

Higher education institutes have started the process of sending students stranded on their campuses or in hostels, as the nation-wide lockdown extended till May 17. The movement of migrant workers, pilgrims and students was allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. After the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines that colleges will not be open before August and exams will be held in July, institutes are making arrangements for their hostel-dwellers to head home.

Most of the students had headed home as educational institutes have been shut since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, many could not leave on time. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry had asked institutes to allow these students to stay in the hostel premises for the time being.

As per the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, stranded people including students will be allowed to move through buses after proper screening. Only asymptomatic patients will be allowed to travel. The state governments will be providing buses to carry students.

Earlier, several states had evacuated students from the coaching city of India – Kota, Rajasthan and the process is still on for several states. Now, Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) New Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Uttar Pradesh are among higher education institutes to have issued orders to their students to avail the facilities and head home.

While Jamia said in an official statement that the “hostels are needed for maintenance and for contingent quarantine facilities”. AMU, in an official statement, asked students to avail of the facility till it lasts. “The transportation of the students will be done as per arrangements made by the UP government. Initially, travel arrangements by buses for students residing in Uttar Pradesh are being made by the district administration to be followed for other states including Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, etc. The students are required to avail of this facility as the same may not be available in the future depending upon the situation.”

