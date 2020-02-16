College, university teachers protest in Kolkata over pay

College and university teachers in the state held a sit-in demonstration here on Friday, demanding the implementation of the revised UGC pay scale from 2016. Members of 16 teachers’ bodies from across the state took part in the demonstration, said Partha Pratim Roy, general secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA).

The three-hour sit-in in the Moulali area was the first of a series of movements planned by the organisations, demanding immediate implementation of the revised UGC pay scale from January 2016.

“We wrote to the Chief Minister’s Office but till date, there has been no sign of our demands being considered. We will raise the momentum of the movement in the coming days,” Roy said.

The West Bengal Higher Education Department in a notification on December 30 said that college and university teachers will get the revised salary from January 1, 2020, but the teachers are demanding revised salary from January 1, 2016 as per the UGC recommendations.

