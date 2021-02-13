College, universities in Uttar Pradesh to reopen from Monday

All colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from February 15, news agency ANI reported. The colleges and universities in the state have been shut since March as one of the measures announced by the government to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. However, the reopened universities will be different.

Universities and colleges in UP, like every other higher education institute in India, will follow Covid-19 protocol. This means, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing norms will be mandatory. The institutes will have to sanitise properly before reopening. Attendance in the universities and colleges will not be mandatory and online classes will continue, as per the UGC.

Colleges and universities across the country have started reopening and the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued special guidelines for such higher education institutes.

Aming guidelines, UGC has asked colleges to mandate regular visits of a counsellor to ensure mental wellness and stress-free campuses. Universities and colleges have also been asked to restrict the outside experts on campuses, study tours, field works etc.

Further, not more than 50 per cent of the total students should be present at any point of time. Preference will be given to students of all research programmes and postgraduate students in science and technology programmes. For the rest of the streams, and foreign students, online classes will continue, as per guidelines.