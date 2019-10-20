College tells students to wear cartons to prevent cheating, issued notice

Officials of Karnataka’s Department Of Pre-University Education (PUE) have issued a showcause notice to a private Pre-University (PU) college after students were made to write a mid-term exam with cartons on their heads to prevent cheating.

The incident, which occurred at the Bhagat PU College at Haveri in central Karnataka on October 16, came to light after the WhatsApp display picture of the administrator of the college was a photograph of students with cartons on their heads, which was then seen by PUE deputy director S C Peerzade.

“As soon as I saw the picture, I rushed to the college and found that the first PU students who were writing their mid-term exams were wearing carton boxes on their heads. I got it removed immediately and asked the students why they had not raised a protest over the treatment,” Peerzade said.

“I have issued a showcause notice to the principal and the administrator of the college over their actions,” the PU board deputy director said. The management of the college did not respond to requests for comments.