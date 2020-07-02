College on saint literature, Hindu teachings to come up in Aurangabad

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant. (File) Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant. (File)

THE STATE higher and technical education department on Wednesday announced that a college focusing on saint literature and Hindu teachings will be set up in Aurangabad. The announcement was made on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi by Higher Education Minister Uday Samant.

This college, which will come up in Paithan, will offer graduate and postgraduate degree courses for students, and will be affiliated to Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The curriculum and enrolment procedures are yet to be announced. A committee has been formed to decide on the curriculum. Samant said the state government wanted to begin the college this academic year, adding that a further decision will be made in a few days after visiting the site.

Paithan is associated with many spiritual leaders of all faiths, including Changdev Maharaj, Saint Dnyaneshwar, Saint Sopandev, Saint Nivruttinath, Saint Muktabai, Saint Eknath, Saint Jaganade Maharaj, Saint Bhanudas, Gaga Bhatta, among others.

Currently, in the college building, 50 classrooms, a library, and a dormitory for 100 students is ready, said Samant.

