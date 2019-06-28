College of Vocational Studies (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

College of Vocational Studies DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 91.75 85.5 75.5 72.5 88.5 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 91.25 85.25 75.25 72.25 88.25 B.A (Hons) English 96.5 93.5 90.5 90.5 90.5 93.5 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 91 86.5 84.5 83.5 83.5 86.5 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT 90 85 83 82 82 85 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE 87 82.5 81.5 80.5 80.5 82.5 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT 85 81 80 79 79 81 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS 90 86 84 83 83 85.5 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 85 81 80 78 78 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79.5 77.5 76.5 75.5 75.5 77.5 B.A (Hons) History 90 87.5 86.5 85.5 85.5 86.5 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 85 81 80 79 79 81 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92.5 88 85 84 84 86 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 88 85 84 84 86 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 91.25 85 75 72 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 78 77 76 76 78 B.A (Hons) History 89 87 86 85 85 86 B.A (Hons) English 96 93 90 90 90 93 Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production 90 86 84 83 83 86 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE 90.5 86.5 84.5 83.5 83.5 86 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 87 83 82 81 81 83 B.Com (Hons) 96 91 85 75 72 88 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT 91 87 85 84 84 87 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 86 82 81 80 80 82 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS 86 82 81 80 80 82 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT 85 82 81 79 79 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90 86 82 80 80 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74.75 72.5 70 70 70 74 B.A (Hons) History 87.5 84 82 81 81 83 B.A (Hons) Economics 95.25 86 81 71 70 86 B.Com (Hons) 95 87 81 72 70 86 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT 88 83 81 80 80 84 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE 86.75 80 79 78 78 82 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 90 85 82 80 80 85 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 83 79 77 75 75 79 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS 89.5 84 81 79 79 84 B.A (Hons) English 93.25 90.5 87 86 86 91 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT 84 80 79 78 78 80 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Closed 80 79 79 79 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 80.5 78.5 79 82 B.A (Hons) English 92.25 89.5 84 83 84 90 B.A (Hons) History 87 82 80.5 80 80 82 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT 86.5 80.5 78 75 79 83 B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed 80 70 69 85 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed 78 77 75 75 79 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 86 78 76 75 77 80 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Closed 76 74 71 72 77 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 Closed 80 70 69 85 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Closed 82.5 80 78 78 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi 73.75 71.5 69 68 69 73 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Closed 83.5 81 79 79 84 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE Closed 78.5 77.5 76 76 81 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 78 76 77 80 B.A (Hons) English Closed 88 83 81 83 89 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70.5 Closed 65 67 71 B.A (Hons) History Closed 79.75 77 76.5 77 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86 78 64.75 67 83 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 79 69 67 83 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Closed 82 79 76 77 82 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed 76.5 74.5 72 74 78 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS 89.5 80 78 75 77 82 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE 86.75 76.5 74.5 72 74 79 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Closed 76.5 74.5 72 76 78 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Closed 74 72 65 70 75 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT Closed 78 76 72 Closed 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 84.5 77 74 76 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 Closed 75 63 65 85 B.A (Hons) History 87 79.25 76.5 Closed 75 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi 73.5 70.5 Closed 62 65 68.5 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE Closed 75 71 68 72 79 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Closed 80 76 74 77 82 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 86 74 70 66 73 77 B.A (Hons) English 91.75 85.5 81 78 82 86.75 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS 89.25 78 75 73 74.75 81 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Closed 72.75 70.5 63 68 75 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed 74 70 66 73 77 B.Com (Hons) 94.75 84 77 61 65 85 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT Closed 75.5 75 69 78.5 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 83.5 76 70 74 80 B.A (Hons) English 90.75 84 79 Closed 81 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 70 Closed 58 63 65 B.A (Hons) History 86.5 79 76 Closed 73 77 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.5 Closed 72 63 63 84.5 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS 89 76 73 70 73.75 80 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE Closed 74 68 64 70 79 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Closed Closed 69.5 59 66 74 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Closed 73.5 67 65 71 76 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 89.75 79.25 74 72 Closed 80 B.Com (Hons) 94.25 82 74 58 63 84.25 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed 72 67 63 72 76 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT Closed 74.5 73 67 77 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 75.75 68 73 80 B.A (Hons) History 86.25 Closed 75.75 Closed 71 76.25 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.25 85.75 70 Closed 61 84.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi 73.25 69.75 Closed 55 62 64 B.A (Hons) English Closed 82 77 Closed 80 84 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT Closed Closed 72 66 76.75 78 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE 86.25 73 66 62 69 78 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed 71 65.5 60 71 75 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Closed 73 66 63 70 76 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE 82.5 Closed 69 57 64 73 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS 88.25 74.5 71.5 68 72 78 B.Com (Hons) 94 81.75 72.5 55 62 84 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 89.5 79 73 69 Closed 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 75 62 71 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 93.5 84 66.75 Closed 59 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.25 Closed 52 58 63.5 B.A (Hons) English 90 75 74 76 78.5 81 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 68 48 59 84 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE 85 70 63 55 67 76 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed Closed Closed 54 69 74.5 B.A (Hons) History 85.75 Closed 75 Closed 67 75.75 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT Closed Closed 69 60 Closed 77 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 89 76.5 Closed 60 Closed 79.5 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Closed 70 Closed 57 68 76 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Closed 72 65 50 61 72.5 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Closed 73 67 59 70 78.25 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 75.5 66 72.5 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 85.25 69 Closed 60 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 69.5 Closed 54.5 61.5 63.5 B.A (Hons) History 86.25 78.75 75 Closed 70 76 B.A (Hons) English 90.5 80.5 76.5 77.5 79.5 83 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT Closed 74.25 71.5 65 76.25 76.5 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Closed 78.5 Closed 67 Closed 79.5 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Closed Closed Closed 65 71 78.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 71 53 61.5 84 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed Closed Closed 58 70.5 74.5 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Closed 72.5 Closed 55 60 72.5 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Closed 72.25 Closed 61 69 76 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE Closed 72.5 Closed 61 68 77 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 85 68.75 Closed 59 84.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68.75 Closed 53 59 63.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 69 76.25 B.A (Hons) English Closed 78.5 76 77 79 82 B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT Closed Closed 70.5 63 Closed 77 B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Closed 73.5 68.5 64 71 78.25 B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Closed 72 64 60 69 76 B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE Closed 72.5 67 54 62 72.5 B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Closed 77.5 Closed 65 Closed 79.5 B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT Closed Closed 64.5 57 70 74.5 B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE Closed 72 65 58 68 77 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80.25 71 51 60 84 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.