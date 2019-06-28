Toggle Menu
College of Vocational Studies (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), College of Vocational Studies Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.

College of Vocational Studies DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.5
91.75
85.5
75.5
72.5
88.5
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
91.25
85.25
75.25
72.25
88.25
B.A (Hons) English
96.5
93.5
90.5
90.5
90.5
93.5
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
91
86.5
84.5
83.5
83.5
86.5
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
90
85
83
82
82
85
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
87
82.5
81.5
80.5
80.5
82.5
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
85
81
80
79
79
81
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
90
86
84
83
83
85.5
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
85
81
80
78
78
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79.5
77.5
76.5
75.5
75.5
77.5
B.A (Hons) History
90
87.5
86.5
85.5
85.5
86.5
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
85
81
80
79
79
81
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92.5
88
85
84
84
86
First Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
88
85
84
84
86
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
91.25
85
75
72
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
78
77
76
76
78
B.A (Hons) History
89
87
86
85
85
86
B.A (Hons) English
96
93
90
90
90
93
Advance Diploma in TV Programmes and News production
90
86
84
83
83
86
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
90.5
86.5
84.5
83.5
83.5
86
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
87
83
82
81
81
83
B.Com (Hons)
96
91
85
75
72
88
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
91
87
85
84
84
87
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
86
82
81
80
80
82
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
86
82
81
80
80
82
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
85
82
81
79
79
81
Second Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90
86
82
80
80
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74.75
72.5
70
70
70
74
B.A (Hons) History
87.5
84
82
81
81
83
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.25
86
81
71
70
86
B.Com (Hons)
95
87
81
72
70
86
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
88
83
81
80
80
84
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
86.75
80
79
78
78
82
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
90
85
82
80
80
85
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
83
79
77
75
75
79
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
89.5
84
81
79
79
84
B.A (Hons) English
93.25
90.5
87
86
86
91
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
84
80
79
78
78
80
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
Closed
80
79
79
79
81
Third Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
80.5
78.5
79
82
B.A (Hons) English
92.25
89.5
84
83
84
90
B.A (Hons) History
87
82
80.5
80
80
82
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
86.5
80.5
78
75
79
83
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
80
70
69
85
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
78
77
75
75
79
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
86
78
76
75
77
80
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
Closed
76
74
71
72
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
Closed
80
70
69
85
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
Closed
82.5
80
78
78
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
73.75
71.5
69
68
69
73
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
Closed
83.5
81
79
79
84
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
Closed
78.5
77.5
76
76
81
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
78
76
77
80
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
88
83
81
83
89
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70.5
Closed
65
67
71
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
79.75
77
76.5
77
80
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86
78
64.75
67
83
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
79
69
67
83
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
Closed
82
79
76
77
82
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
76.5
74.5
72
74
78
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
89.5
80
78
75
77
82
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
86.75
76.5
74.5
72
74
79
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
Closed
76.5
74.5
72
76
78
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
Closed
74
72
65
70
75
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
Closed
78
76
72
Closed
81
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
84.5
77
74
76
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
Closed
75
63
65
85
B.A (Hons) History
87
79.25
76.5
Closed
75
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
73.5
70.5
Closed
62
65
68.5
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
Closed
75
71
68
72
79
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
Closed
80
76
74
77
82
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
86
74
70
66
73
77
B.A (Hons) English
91.75
85.5
81
78
82
86.75
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
89.25
78
75
73
74.75
81
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
Closed
72.75
70.5
63
68
75
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
74
70
66
73
77
B.Com (Hons)
94.75
84
77
61
65
85
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
Closed
75.5
75
69
78.5
80
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
83.5
76
70
74
80
B.A (Hons) English
90.75
84
79
Closed
81
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
70
Closed
58
63
65
B.A (Hons) History
86.5
79
76
Closed
73
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.5
Closed
72
63
63
84.5
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
89
76
73
70
73.75
80
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
Closed
74
68
64
70
79
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
Closed
Closed
69.5
59
66
74
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
Closed
73.5
67
65
71
76
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
89.75
79.25
74
72
Closed
80
B.Com (Hons)
94.25
82
74
58
63
84.25
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
72
67
63
72
76
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
Closed
74.5
73
67
77
79
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
75.75
68
73
80
B.A (Hons) History
86.25
Closed
75.75
Closed
71
76.25
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.25
85.75
70
Closed
61
84.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
73.25
69.75
Closed
55
62
64
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
82
77
Closed
80
84
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
Closed
Closed
72
66
76.75
78
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
86.25
73
66
62
69
78
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
71
65.5
60
71
75
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
Closed
73
66
63
70
76
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
82.5
Closed
69
57
64
73
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
88.25
74.5
71.5
68
72
78
B.Com (Hons)
94
81.75
72.5
55
62
84
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
89.5
79
73
69
Closed
79.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
75
62
71
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
93.5
84
66.75
Closed
59
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.25
Closed
52
58
63.5
B.A (Hons) English
90
75
74
76
78.5
81
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
68
48
59
84
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
85
70
63
55
67
76
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
69
74.5
B.A (Hons) History
85.75
Closed
75
Closed
67
75.75
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
Closed
Closed
69
60
Closed
77
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
89
76.5
Closed
60
Closed
79.5
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
Closed
70
Closed
57
68
76
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
Closed
72
65
50
61
72.5
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
Closed
73
67
59
70
78.25
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
75.5
66
72.5
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
85.25
69
Closed
60
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
69.5
Closed
54.5
61.5
63.5
B.A (Hons) History
86.25
78.75
75
Closed
70
76
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
80.5
76.5
77.5
79.5
83
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
Closed
74.25
71.5
65
76.25
76.5
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
Closed
78.5
Closed
67
Closed
79.5
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
71
78.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
71
53
61.5
84
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
70.5
74.5
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
Closed
72.5
Closed
55
60
72.5
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
Closed
72.25
Closed
61
69
76
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
Closed
72.5
Closed
61
68
77
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for College of Vocational Studies

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
85
68.75
Closed
59
84.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68.75
Closed
53
59
63.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
76.25
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
78.5
76
77
79
82
B.A. (Voc.) TOURISM MANAGEMENT
Closed
Closed
70.5
63
Closed
77
B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS
Closed
73.5
68.5
64
71
78.25
B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
Closed
72
64
60
69
76
B.A. (Voc.) OFFICE MANAGEMENT AND SECRETARIAL PRACTICE
Closed
72.5
67
54
62
72.5
B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
Closed
77.5
Closed
65
Closed
79.5
B.A.(Voc.) MATERIAL MANAGEMENT
Closed
Closed
64.5
57
70
74.5
B.A.(VS) MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING OF INSURANCE
Closed
72
65
58
68
77
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80.25
71
51
60
84
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

