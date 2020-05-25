College of Engineering Guindy alumni celebrate Genesis Day digitally

Dr L. Karunamoorthy, Registrar – Anna University, distributing groceries to contract workers at College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai as part of the Genesis Day commemoration Dr L. Karunamoorthy, Registrar – Anna University, distributing groceries to contract workers at College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai as part of the Genesis Day commemoration

College of Engineering (CEG) Guindy has marked its 225th anniversary or 226th Genesis Day on May 17 via an online event. It was attended by 450 alumni. The institute was set-up on May 17, 1794. The Alumni Association of CEG (AACEG) planned to hold a music concert with singer SPB which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The association has initiated the task of donating groceries to 225 families working in CEG. A total of 25 bags of groceries were distributed on the Genesis Day and the balanced 200 bags were on the next day following the social distancing guidelines in mind. A quiz on the history of CEG and Kavi Arangam was conducted in addition to the entertainment programmes.

“At this moment of celebrating the completion of the 225 years, we recall the technical excellence and contributions to our Country by nurturing many eminent administrators & industrialists like Prof.Verghese Kurien (AMUL), Er. K. L. Rao (Former Central Minister), Er. Pollachi N. Mahalingam (SAKTHI Group), Er. A. C. Muthaiah (SPIC), Er. N. Narayanan (former Chief Secretary), Er. Venu Srinivasan (TVS), Er. S. K. Prabhakar (Present Home Secretary) & Er. N. Muruganandam (Industrial Secretary) to name a few of our illustrious Alumni that the college has produced over the years,” the institute said in a statement.

