College admissions extended to August 20: West Bengal Education Minister

The government has extended the last date of college admissions from July 10 to August 20 to fill up seats that are lying vacant. State education minister Partha Chatterjee made the announcement while speaking to reporters outside Asutosh College.

Chatterjee reiterated that admissions will be solely based on merit. “Universities have told us that reserved seats in their institutes are lying vacant. They could not fill up those seats. There are several seats in Honours courses for which admission applications were not received. We have taken a decision today that the admission process in colleges will continue till August 20. Admission will take place on the basis of merit,” he said.

