Delhi University admissions 2019: How to get an EWS certificate?

DU admissions 2019: From the upcoming academic session onwards, the newly introduced reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented for admission to all colleges and universities. A total of 10 per cent seats are reserved under the quota. These seats are going to be supernumerary in nature, that is, there will be an increase of 10 per cent seats for the students belonging to EWS category in addition to the already available seats.

Yet, there is not much clarity among students on how to avail the reservation. The first open-day session of the University of Delhi (DU) — a platform where students and parents ask queries related to admissions — remained dominated by the queries related to EWS reservation. Several students complained that their respective SDMs are still not aware of any EWS certificate they have to issue.

Based on students’ complaints the varsity had written to the Centre to direct the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to initiate the process of issuing EWS certificates.

To resolve the problem, here is a look at how to get an EWS certificate

EWS quota certificate: Eligibility criteria

In order to get an EWS quota certificate, a candidate from the general category must fulfil the conditions relating to annual family income and land holding. The total family income must not be greater than Rs 8 lakh in the preceding financial year. Total income includes salary, income from agriculture, business, profession and other sources.

A candidate’s parents, spouse, siblings and children below the age of 18 years are covered in his/her family. A candidate will be excluded irrespective of his/her family’s total income if the family has any of the following things:

— Five acres agricultural land or more

— Residential flat of 1,000 square feet or more

— Residential plot of 100 square yards or more in notified municipalities

— Residential plot of 200 square yards or above in areas other than the notified municipalities

EWS quota certificate: Documents needed

— Income certificate

— Caste Certificate

— Property Certificate

— voter ID Card

— Aadhar Card

— Passport Size Photo

EWS quota certificate: Format of form

EWS quota certificate: How to apply

Candidates need to download an EWS form, fill it and get it signed from an authorised officer. The Income and Asset Certificate issued ‘by any one of the following authorities in the prescribed format will be accepted as proof of EWS claim –

District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate/ Collector/ Deputy Commissioner/Additional’ Deputy Commissioner/ 1st Class Stipendary Magistrate/ Sub-Divisional Magistrate/ Taluka Magistrate or Executive Magistrate/ Extra Assistant Commissioner or Chief Presidency Magistrate/Additional Chief Presidency Magistrate/ Presidency Magistrate or Revenue Officer not below the rank of tehsildar or sub-divisional officer or the area where the candidate and/or his family normally resides.