Cold Wave: Should schools go back to online classes? Here’s what students, teachers’ say

— Reeya Soni

Amid the yellow alert in North India due to the ongoing cold wave conditions, several schools have extended winter breaks till January 21. Given the students’ and teachers’ familiarity with online classes, certain stakeholders suggest shifting to online classes for January to keep students safe from extreme weather conditions.

Given the rising debate, we talked to parents, teachers, and students about whether they would prefer an extended winter break or a switch to virtual classes.

Nindiya Saket, principal of Manav Rachna International School Noida, Uttar Pradesh

During the pandemic, we learned how to conduct online education and realised we cannot remove technology from the life of students. After physical education, the second best method of reaching kids academically and otherwise is online education. Since learning must happen, I am opposed to giving students extended holidays during cold weather. Rather schools must switch to virtual education because students are still learning even if it is passive learning.

Prachi Sharma, vice principal of Delhi Public School Sonepat, Haryana

As we are inching closer to the end of the session, January is a crucial month in terms of academics not just for senior grades but for junior grades as well. Hence, personal interaction at this juncture is very important. But at the same time, we have to safeguard the health of our students. So in my opinion instead of taking a blanket decision of extending the winter vacation for the entire month of January, we need to adopt a flexible approach. Usually, the winter break is 15 days and after that depending upon the situation, a decision can be taken. A delayed start time can certainly be considered. Online classes can be conducted when the weather doesn’t permit offline classes.

Any decision that is taken should be contingent upon the situation and balance the academic progress and well-being of the students

Dhruv Makhija, class 10 student at St. Peter’s College Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Schools must opt for virtual education in January to avoid leaving students with a constant sense of uncertainty about when classes will start. Furthermore, finishing the syllabus on time is crucial for students like me who are in class 10 and have final exams in March. Extending the winter break will just cause a delay in finishing the syllabus. If classes are offered online, we can plan out our study schedule in advance for the upcoming board exams; otherwise, we are left in a difficult situation.

Sheetal Jerath Sharma, parent of an eight year old studying in Nirmal Bhartia School, New Delhi

The schools should not have the option of extending vacations. Since India’s winters last for one-and-a-half months, schools should either switch to online learning or extend their opening hours. Parents should make sure to cover their children in extra layers, such as gloves if they are sending them to school. In Canada, people function even when it’s snowing, so we should also adapt ourselves and our children according to the weather. Schools ought to experiment with new teaching techniques, such as extending the time of commencement of classes.

Nishant Bhardwaj, parent of six year old studying in Vatsalyam School Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Switching to online education will not be a good idea for the wholesome development of a child. It will hinder their ingrained habit of asking questions and reduce the child’s natural curiosity. For instance, my daughter, who takes Bharatanatyam lessons, excels in physical classes but struggles to follow the teacher’s instructions when learning online. Online classes only have one advantage: finish the syllabus on time. However, they also have many disadvantages, including a reduction in students’ social skills and a link to screen addiction. They ask for laptops and smartphones even after the classes end. Instead of choosing online learning, schools must assign students homework during the holidays.

— The author is working as an intern with the indianexpress.com