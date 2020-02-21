Thee-member committee to probe Manipur Class 11 question paper leak

Question papers were leaked before exams began (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image) Question papers were leaked before exams began (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image)

A three-member committee has been set-up to inquire into the alleged leakage of question paper of Class 11 final examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), officials said on Friday.

The committee will be headed by the Director of Education (Schools) and will have additional director Education (Schools) and the deputy secretary in the Education department as the other two-members, a statement issued by the Education department said.

The committee will find out the facts and circumstances leading to the leakage of the question papers. It will also probe whether there was any procedural lapses on the part of the COHSEM or any individual was involved in the question paper leak, the statement said.

It will also suggest preventive measures to avoid such lapses in the near future.

The COHSEM on Wednesday cancelled the Class 11 final examination which commenced on February 17 after question papers of at least five subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology and Manipuri – were leaked.

