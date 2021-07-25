COHSEM Manipur declares Class 12 results, overall pass percentage at 99%

Of the total 31136 reports received, results of 31074 candidates have been declared. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/representational)

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) declared has declared the results of class 12 exams 2021 on July 24 registering a 99.80 % overall pass percentage. The result is available at — manresults.nic.in.

Manipur Education Minister Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh said the result was declared base on assessment report submitted by the schools. Of the total 31,136 reports received, results of 31074 candidates have been declared while 62 candidates’ result has been withheld, he said.

A total of 9061 students from Arts, 21387 from Science and 747 in Commerce stream totaling 31195 students got enrolled this year.

Rajen informed that as many as 16395 students cleared the exams in first division, 13100 students in second division, 1557 students in 3 rd division and 22 students in simple pass.

In terms of district-wise pass percentage of students, he said Bishnupur, Kamjong, Pherzawl, Ukhrul and Chandel district records 100%.

Having able to declare the exams in this troubled time of pandemic is an indication that the education sector is in a healthy state, asserted Rajen. “This is a big achievement for the state to be able to declare class 12 exam before the CBSE result,” Rajen said.

The Minister said the modalities to provide marks were framed after minute discussion and consultation with the resource persons and education experts. However, if any student or guardian is not satisfied with the mark assessment system, they can apply for appearing the exam physically, Minister added.

Initially, the class 12 exam which was scheduled to be held on May 5 was postponed in view of the second wave of the Coivd-19. With the situation aggravating, the education decided to cancel the exams entirely.