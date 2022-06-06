COHSEM Manipur Board HSE 12th result 2022 declared: How to check

COHSEM Manipur Board 12th HSE Result 2022: Manipur’s Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) released the class 12 (Science, Commerce, and Arts) results today. Students can check their results via cohsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in, respectively.

The COHSEM class 12 exams were conducted from April 7 to May 11, 2022. The Manipur board 12th 2022 toppers list is expected to be out soon. Students can access the Class 12 result 2022 Manipur board with the roll numbers as mentioned in the council’s class 12 admit cards.

COHSEM Manipur Class 12 Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Students can check their results online at cohsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: To view the results, click on the notification.

Step 3: Fill in the blanks with your information.

Step 4: Save the results to your computer and print them off for future reference.

Last year, the Manipur government on June 16, 2021 had cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state-run schools due to a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, the exams were conducted and the results have been prepared based on students’ performance in exams.