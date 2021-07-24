COHSEM Manipur Board HSE 12th result 2021 declared: How to check

July 24, 2021 6:54:28 pm
COHSEM Manipur Board 12th HSE Result 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM Manipur declared the result of the class 12 (Science, Commerce, Arts) stream today. Students can check their results at the official website – cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in.
This year, the board exams were cancelled in the state due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. In 2020, the pass percentage touched 86 per cent, the highest in three years.
Manipur COHSEM Class 12 result 2021: How to check
Step 1: The students can check the result through the websites- cohsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the notification for the results
Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided
Step 4: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.
The Manipur Class 12 results have been declared based on the special evaluation criteria. Out of 100 marks, 30 marks weightage will be given to class 10 record( best of three), 20 marks weightage to class 11 results, and 50 marks will be based on class 12 pre-boards, tests, etc.
