COHSEM Manipur Board Exams 2023: HS date sheet released

COHSEM Manipur Board Exams 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur Friday released class 12 board exams 2023 datesheet. Students appearing for the board exam can download exam schedule at the official website – cohsem.nic.in

As per the official exam schedule, he HS board exams in the state will begin on February 23 and will end on April 1. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. For papers of 100/20 marks, the exam will be conducted for three hours and for papers of 40/30 marks is two hours.

The practical exams will be conducted between April 1 to April 20. The final practical exam schedule will be released on or before February 28.

Last year, the board recorded a pass percentage of 90.09 per cent. Girls outshone boys in arts and commerce streams securing all the top three spots except in the science stream.