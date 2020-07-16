Manipur Class 12 results to be declared on July 17: Education Minister

COHESM Manipur 12th result at manresults.nic.in (Representational image) COHESM Manipur 12th result at manresults.nic.in (Representational image)

COHSEM Manipur Board 12th HSE Result 2020 Date and Time: Manipur Education Minister Th Radheshyam has said the result of the 2020 Class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Manipur (COHSEM) will be announced Friday. The results were earlier expected on July 15. The minister made the announcement Thursday during the launch of the first educational channel for Manipur called Lairik on Jio TV at his office in Imphal.

The COHSEM had postponed the examination of two subjects to be held on March 20 and 23 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in view of the upcoming NEET and JEE examinations, it conducted the pending exams of the two subjects on July 6 and July 7.

As many as 3,618 candidates had appeared in the rescheduled exam across 51 examination centres on July 6, while 547 candidates appeared in 24 centres on July 7. The exam was conducted under strict safety protocols and with special arrangements for students from outside the state.

Responding to a query about the admission in Class XI in government schools, Minister Radheshyam said 15 per cent of the seats have been reserved for the students passing their high school leaving examination from other boards including CBSE.

Admission is being done on the basis of merit for the time being as there are no other better means that could be adopted, he said. Every possible step is being sought to ensure admission of the students who are still yet to get admitted, the Minister added.

The Class 12 exams conducted by the COHSEM commenced on February 14 and were supposed to be concluded on March 23.

About the newly launched TV channel, Minister Radheshyam said the new Jio TV channel will provide students with an opportunity to watch the content on a smartphone instead of depending on a television unit.

The channel schedule will be managed by the Department of Education and Manipur Live programs (classrooms) can be integrated within the same channel.

