Coding for kids and teaching for parents: Here’s what people Googled in 2020

As kids adapt to online learning parents became teachers and 'how to be a teacher was searched more than ever in 2020', reveals Google. (Image: Pixabay/ Representational)

The search engine has released its customary list of most searched things in the education sphere was coding and learning how to become a teacher. Other relevant top trends remain ‘Google Classroom’ and ‘unemployment’.

As the schools and colleges remain shut and education moved online, the role of teachers was evolved but so was the role of parents. As kids adapt to online learning parents became teachers and ‘how to be a teacher was searched more than ever in 2020’, reveals Google.

For kids, coding or programming was the top searched trend. “How to learn coding was the top trending thing people searched to learn. Python was the top searched programming language,” it added.

Talking to indianexpress.com earlier this year, Google said that it reached 140 million students and educators via its GSuite for Education and 120 million through Google Classroom – an online education platform. Google’s video platform – YouTube has also seen a rise during the lockdown. On Youtube, Indians have seen 4 billion hours of ‘how-to’ videos covering professional skills such as writing resumes, job interviews, and career planning as well as hobbies like gardening, photography etc.

Among education platforms, Zoom too was among the top searches. The video conferencing service was a hit among Indian students too who opted for online teaching through the platform. Zoom had grown from 10 million daily meeting participants in December to 300 million in April, globally. Over 1,00,000 schools across 25 countries used Zoom including 2300 in India, Zoom India had informed indianexpress.com earlier.

Last year, how to check NEET result was one of the top searches. NEET was ranked at the seventh top searched topic in Google in 2019.

