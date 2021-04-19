Cochin University CUSAT postpones all UG, PG exams scheduled from April 19 onwards

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Sunday announced that all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) exams, which were scheduled to be held from April 19, have been postponed. The university decided to postpone all the exams in the wake of the COVID-19 second wave. The fresh dates will be announced later when the situation in the state will be conducive to conduct examinations.

The CUSAT controller of examinations in an official statement, said, “It is hereby notified that all University Examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, 2021 (Monday) stand postponed. The revised dates will be announced later.”

The CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 has also been postponed. The CUSAT CAT 2021 examinations were scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 14, 2021. The CUSAT CAT 2021 exams are conducted for admissions to the MBA, M.Tech, M.Phil, PhD, and Diploma programmes offered by the university. The revised exam schedule will be released soon.

Last year, the university cancelled the CUSAT CAT on account of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bangalore University on Saturday postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams scheduled to held from April 19, 20 and 21 due to a spike in Covid-19 cases. The university has deferred the first and third semester of the undergraduate courses and third and fifth-semester postgraduate programmes, as per a statement.

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) today decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. The admit cards for the exam were to be released soon but now the process has been put on hold. The revised dates for the JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.