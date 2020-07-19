Cochin University CUSAT CAT 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

CUSAT CAT 2020 scheduled on July 27 and 28 has been cancelled. Representational image/ file CUSAT CAT 2020 scheduled on July 27 and 28 has been cancelled. Representational image/ file

Cochin University admissions 2020: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has cancelled the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2020) for admission to various courses scheduled on July 27 and July 28. “Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 scheduled on July 27 and 28 is cancelled. Further notification on the matter will be issued later,” the official statement reads.

The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19 and was postponed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The CU Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) exam will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based paper. The exam will be held through Computer Based Tests (CBT) mode. Answering and evaluation of these tests are computer-based. For candidates’ reference, the varsity website also has previous years’ question papers. On clearing the exam, students will be eligible for counselling, interview or group discussion based on the programme.

Those who have cleared KMAT, CMAT, or CAT will be ranked based on their entrance exam score and have to participate in group discussion and interview. For MTech programmes too, preference will be given to the GATE score. As per the official notice, 50 per cent of tuition fee will be offered as a scholarship to 10 per cent of the students with higher CAT rank in each branch of Study at CUCEK.

The exam is being held for admission to various courses- MVoc, MCA, BVoc, BBA, BCom LLB, and LLB.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd