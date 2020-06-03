Cochin University admissions 2020: CUCAT dates announced

Cochin University College of Engineering campus (File Photo) Cochin University College of Engineering campus (File Photo)

Cochin University admissions 2020: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CU) has announced that it will hold the Common Admission Test (CUCAT) 2020 for admission to various courses on July 27 and July 28. The test for MVoc, MCA, BVoc, BBA, BCom LLB, and LLB along with Biotech- chemistry, electronics, life sciences, etc entrance exam will be held on July 27. The postgraduate entrance exams including MA, lateral BTech, MCA, MSc, LLM, MTech-MSc integrated courses will be held on July 28.

The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19 and was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Those who have already applied for the exam can also change their exam centres. This can be done based on admissions.cusat.ac.in by logging into one’s respective profile.

Those who have cleared KMAT, CMAT, or CAT will be ranked based on their entrance exam score and have to participate in group discussion and interview. For MTech programmes too, preference will be given to the GATE score. As per the official notice, 50 per cent of tuition fee will be offered as a scholarship to 10 per cent of the students with higher CAT rank in each branch of Study at CUCEK.

The CU Common Admission Test (CUCAT) exam will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based paper. The exam will be held through Computer Based Tests (CBT) mode. Answering and valuation of these tests are computer-based. For candidates’ reference, the varsity website also has previous years’ question papers. On clearing the exam, students will be eligible for counselling, interview or group discussion based on the programme.

If seats are left vacant after counselling sessions, spot admissions will be conducted at the last phase of admission process and such admissions will be governed by a separate set of rules and regulations which will be published later, as per the official notification. The seat matrix and merit list will be released later at the official website. The result dates are not announced yet.

