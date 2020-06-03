COAP GATE counselling 2020 to begin from June 10, registration open

GATE counselling for MTech admissions begin (Representational image) GATE counselling for MTech admissions begin (Representational image)

COAP GATE counselling 2020: The Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) has started the registration process at its official website, coap.iitm.ac.in. The window for viewing offers and decision making will begin from June 10. It was scheduled to begin from May 27, however, the same was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, PSUs — which used to participate till last year — has also opted out of the common counselling. They will share their offer letters separately.

A total of five rounds of counselling will be held. The last session will be from July 8 to 9. Candidates will have to accept or freeze an offer if they like. Else, they can reject it. The rejected seats will be offered in the next round based on merit. The IIT-Madras has been coordinating the counselling process. This year, IIT-Delhi had conducted the GATE exam.

An option of ‘retain and wait’ is also available for the candidates. This rule is specifically brought in COAP 2020 to clear stratification. A candidate can choose “Retain and wait” on a specific offer only twice.

If a candidate does not access the COAP or does not make a decision during a particular round of offers, then all offers made during that round will be considered as ‘reject’ by the candidate, as per rule.

Apart from GATE qualified candidates, students graduating or graduated from IITs with BTech degree and having a CGPA of 8 and above can directly apply to the respective institutes for MTech admission. They, however, need not register, at COAP.

To register at COAP 2020, candidates need GATE registration number, GATE score(s), email ID, and mobile number. Only those candidates who have qualified in GATE 2020, 2019, and 2018 and wish to apply for MTech. admission in IIT or IISc need to register here.

