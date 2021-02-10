Coaching centres, ITIs, libraries get nod to reopen in Raipur

Coaching centres and skill training institutes would have to give priority to online classes or distance learning as much as possible and only 50 per cent to the students would be allowed to attend classes in their premises, an official spokesperson of the Raipur administration said

In view of a drop in infections in Raipur, the district administration on Tuesday allowed reopening of skill training institutes, coaching centres and libraries, closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March 2020, with riders and COVID-19 protocols in place. However, the district administration did not give the date from which these public facilities will be allowed to resume operations in the Chhattisgarh capital.

An official spokesperson of the Raipur administration said the district collector has issued an order permitting reopening of skill training institutes (mostly ITIs), coaching centres and libraries with some conditions as the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped sharply in the state capital.

The administration has, however, put some riders to ensure their is no spike in COVID-19 cases once these facilities reopen after more than 10 months. Coaching centres and skill training institutes would have to give priority to online classes or distance learning as much as possible and only 50 per cent to the students would be allowed to attend classes in their premises, he said.

It would be mandatory to keep the entrance and exit doors separate in institutes with operation without human touch, the spokesperson said. The order put special emphasis on regular and extensive sanitisation of premises and materials kept in coaching centres and skill training institutes.

Exchange of laptops, notebooks and course materials would not be allowed while the canteen in these institutes would remain closed for now, it said, adding CCTVs will have to be installed to track suspected COVID-19 patients. The district authority guidelines prescribed strict adherence to social distancing norms in classrooms. Institutes will have to make arrangement for sanitisers, thermal screening and pulse oximeters, the order said.

They will also have to keep personal record of people visiting the premises so that they can be contacted immediately if a person is found infected with COVID-19, it said. However, no skill training institute, coaching centre or library located in COVID-19 containment zones would be allowed to reopen, the order said.

The order said strict action would be taken against those violating the COVID-19-related norms.