Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Coaching centres in Chandigarh barred from giving tuitions in morning

The tuition timings of these coaching centres clash with the school time of children, which act as a deterrent to the students from attending school, Chandigarh District Magistrate Ajit Balaji Joshi said.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published: June 19, 2018 9:49:07 pm
Chandigarh coaching centres “This order shall come into force from July 1 midnight and shall be effective for a period of 60 days up to and including August 29, 2018,” Chandigarh District Magistrate Ajit Balaji Joshi said. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal
Private coaching centres in Chandigarh will not be permitted to give tuitions to school-going students from 8 am to 3 pm for 60 days from July 1 in public interest, a senior official said at Chandigarh on Tuesday. However, those students who have already appeared in final exams or passed out from schools are exempted from the order, he said.

“All private coaching centres within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall not render coaching to school going children from 8 am to 3 am, in public interest for a period of 60 days,” District Magistrate Ajit Balaji Joshi ordered on Tuesday. “This order shall come into force from July 1 midnight and shall be effective for a period of 60 days up to and including August 29, 2018,” he said.

The tuition timings of these coaching centres clash with the school time of children, which act as a deterrent to the students from attending school, he said.

