Co-ed students performed better than those studying in girls and boys schools: Delhi govt

Co-ed school students have performed better in the Board exams than their counterparts studying in all girls and all boys schools, data shared by Delhi government has said. The co-ed schools had a pass percentage of 88.16 in class 10 while schools operating for girls and boys separately had pass percentages of 82 per cent and 74.8 per cent respectively, the government data said.

In class 12 Board exams, co-ed schools had a pass percentage of 98.03 per cent, marginally better than girls’ only schools which had a pass percentage of 97.42 per cent while the boys’ only schools had a pass percentage of 93.42 per cent.

Girls have always been performing better than boys but the pass percentage of boys was more than girls in Maths, the data said.

In 2018, boys (77.27 per cent) had outperformed girls (73.78 per cent) in Mathematics in Class 10 Board exams.

Beating this trend, this year, girls (83.92 per cent) performed better than boys (78.78 per cent) in Maths also in Class 10 Boards.

“This fact challenges the gender based myth that girls are not good in Maths,” the Delhi government said.

These are two important developments in the school education which challenge the prevailing gender stereotype- performance of co-ed schools and enhanced performance of girls in Maths, it said.

It pointed out that the Compartment Exam has raised the overall results of the Delhi Government. “It is an important mechanism which can prevent large number of children from repeating grade 10 and 12 but had been largely getting ignored both by CBSE as well as schools,” the government said.

By focusing on students who were placed in compartment in these two classes, the Delhi Government has enabled more than 19,000 students to clear their exam this year itself and move to the next grade, it added.

When CBSE declared the Class 10 result in early May this year, the pass percentage in Delhi Government schools was 71.6 per cent, an improvement of about 2.7 per cent over the previous year.

As against more than 96 per cent students passing in all other subjects, the pass percentage in Maths was 73.6 per cent and it was 86.9 per cent Science, it pointed out.

In these two subjects, there is a net vacancy of teachers to the tune of 709 and 726 respectively, which is about 12 per cent of the sanctioned posts, the government said.

As an ongoing process, so far Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has sent only 653 and 416 dossiers in these two subjects while the requisition for 1,903 and 2,104 teachers in these two subjects is pending at different levels, it said.

By organising special classes during summer vacation for 44,516 students, who were placed in compartment, and focusing on Maths and Science (about 98 per cent of them had either failed in one or both these subjects), the final result after compartment rose by nearly 10 percentage points for Class 10 students, it said.

The final result now is 81.4 per cent, the government said, adding this step saved a year for 16,395 students of Delhi Government schools.

As many as 3,000 students cleared the Compartment exam in Class 12 taking the pass percentage from 94.24 per cent to 96.53 per cent.