CMCH students withdraw indefinite hunger strike

Calcutta Medical College students’ victory rally after they withdrew their strike on Monday. (Partha Paul) Calcutta Medical College students’ victory rally after they withdrew their strike on Monday. (Partha Paul)

The Calcutta Medical College students’ 13-day hunger strike ended Monday after they were assured new hostel and repairwork.

Principal Dr. Uchchal Bhadra, who had received flak from his students and was taken ill from his office during the protest, returned to take charge. Till then, officiating principal Ashok Kumar Bhadra held negotiations and offered water to students to break their fast.

The decision was taken after the college council, in presence of all its members, met on the day. Also in attendance were the deputy superintendent, PWD representative, all hostels superintendents, all assistant Supers and student representatives.

“Two floors of the new 10-storied building will be allotted to senior unboarded boys (batches 2015-2016 (remaining) 2016- 2017 and 2017- 2018) after an open and transparent counselling purely on a temporary basis. The students will be required to submit a signed undertaking that they will vacate their accommodation from the newly allotted hostel when the construction of the new hostel on Eden Hospital Road is complete and made habitable. Appointment of Hostel Superintendent, warden of the new hostel will be done appropriately in the near future. Repair work in all the hostels will be undertaken on an urgent basis,” reads a letter issued from the principal of Medical College.

“I have assumed my office, I am still not completely well though,” Dr. Bhadra told The Indian Express and refused to comment further. “Yes, we are no longer on hunger strike since authorities have agreed to work on our demands,” said a student.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App